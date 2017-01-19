‘You Can’t Have Him!’ Blake Lively’s Shout Out To Ryan Reynolds Is Giving Us #LoveGoals

Blake Lively accepted her first ever People's Choice Award last night, and her speech was just the cutest.

Blake Lively beat back some stiff competition last night to win her very first People’s Choice Award in LA last night, and her acceptance speech was actually the cutest thing ever!

Besting the likes of Julia Roberts, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, Blake picked up the Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress for her role in scary shark flick The Shallows. Accepting the gong from Liam Hemsworth (and suffering a slight fangirl moment, bless), the star wasted no time sending out some serious love.

‘My mama, she always taught me as a kid that you can’t ever let anyone limit you. Don’t ever let anyone tell you there’s something you can’t do and yeah, it was pretty cool. Thanks, mom! No, but, she deserves it.’

Evidently a little overwhelmed, the actress then thanked (wait for it), the Spice Girls?

‘So I was always an ambitious kid and so I set a goal for myself as a kid and I knew if I could accomplish this, that I would be successful and I’d be happy and that was to meet the Spice Girls. Still haven’t accomplished it. It was very ambitious. No, but what was so neat about them was they were all so distinctly different and they were women and they owned who they were and that was my first introduction into girl power and I’m watching this movie and the women nominated in this category and when you guys voted for this, you didn’t just vote for this movie or me but you voted for girl power.’

Ok Blake, stop. This is just too cute.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Read: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Were Adorable On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

And then, the moment we’re all waiting for – the Ryan Reynolds shout out:

‘So thank you guys and thank you to my husband who’s everything to me. You can’t have him, he’s mine! Thank you!’

Can’t. Even.

Read: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Kids Just Made Their First Public Appearance

This latest declaration of love everlasting comes just a month after Blake and Ryan’s daughters’ first red carpet appearance on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Reynolds was awarded an iconic star. And yes, his acceptance speech was also ultimate #lovegoals:

‘I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me,’ he said, according to People. ‘You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star. …You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.’

*sigh*

Can this level of love ever be achieved IRL. We can only dream…