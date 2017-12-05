Blake Lively’s Been Injured On The Set Of Her New Film

Production has now been suspended

We’re sending lots of love to Blake Lively today.

The 30-year-old actress has been injured on the set of her new film The Rhythm Section, causing production to be suspended.

A spokesperson for the movie has released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which reads: ‘Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand while filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible.’

This isn’t the first time that Blake’s given us a scare since shooting began. Over the weekend, she revealed that she was rocking a new brunette pixie crop for the role.

We’re not gonna lie, she looks pretty great with it. But if you prefer her usual style, you’ll be pleased to hear that we’re 99% sure it’s just a wig.

👦🏻 #TheRhythmSectionMovie A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

The Rhythm Section is currently shooting in Dublin, Ireland. It’s an adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels, which tell the story of a woman who’s trying to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family.

Hope you get well soon, Blake.