Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Are ‘Disagreeing’ On Their Future Plans

With a string of movies in the pipeline, Blake's career is going from strength to strength. But is Ryan on the same page?

They’re the ultimate couple goals, right?! But, according to an insider, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have

reportedly been disagreeing over their plans for the next couple of years.

While Blake, 30, is said to be keen to have a few years dedicated to her career, 41-year-old Ryan is set on the pair extending their family.

See: Blake Lively Just Debuted A Brunette Pixie Crop, And It Actually Suits Her

‘Everything is going incredibly well for Blake right now,’ says a friend. ‘Not only is she in the best shape of her life, her career is on a real high, too. She’s working with major industry players and huge scripts – and next up is The Husband’s Secret, written by Liane Moriarty, the author who penned Big Little Lies.

‘She’s having the time of her life, it’s very exciting. She thinks this is finally desperate going to cement her status as part of Hollywood’s elite.’

But while Blake is going full steam ahead with her career, it seems hubby Ryan is desperate for more kids.

Speaking about his family a couple of years ago, the actor revealed: ‘I have no problem waking up five times in the middle of the night and changing diapers and, as exhausted as you get, I have this stupid grin on my face all the time.’

However, Blake is said to be adamant that work is her focus now. ‘Ryan is desperate for a big family,’ says a source. ‘But Blake really wants to focus on her career. They are super-happy and one of the most unshakable celeb couples around, but this is one thing they can’t agree on.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Blake is thrilled about where things are going for them – Ryan also has two Deadpool movies in the works. They are the ultimate A-list couple, and Blake wants to pour her energy into work.’

They do make cute kids, but a bigger brood might have to wait…

For more celebrity news, pick up this week’s issue of LOOK.