40% Rise In Sales Of Black Trousers Attributed To Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has already proven that she’s not afraid to do her own thing.

She might have a royal rock on her finger, but the 36-year-old has been making headlines for her more laid back approach to official engagements; opting for a relaxed messy bun over a polished ‘do and also favouring smart trousers over day dresses.

And it seems that she’s making an impression, as global fashion search platform Lyst reported a spike in searches for ‘wide leg black trousers’ following both Meghan’s visit to Edinburgh and her appearance in Brixton in January.

Whilst searches for ‘black trousers’ are up 19% year-on-year, experts reportedly say that their rising popularity coincide with the increasing profile of Prince Harry’s beau in the run-up to their May wedding.

It’s not only the world of fashion that’s seeing Meghan’s influence.

We were already copying her make-up, and now it seems cosmetic surgeons are dealing with a number of Meghan-inspired requests.

Dr. Nick Milojevic – owner and clinical director of Milo Clinic – says that the Kylie Jenner lip trend is officially over, thanks to Ms. Markle.

‘Meghan has fantastic lips, they are natural yet full. 2018 will definitely see a more natural lip that aligns with the other features of the face and not over dominate the face.’

With the Royal Wedding getting closer and closer, we only see the nation’s obsession getting stronger…