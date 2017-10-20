It's almost Black Friday! And that means it's time to go shopping... *Squeals*

Black Friday is coming, people! And that means there are going to be some serious sales up and down the UK.

To say we’re excited is a slight understatement.

Whether you’re looking for Black Friday makeup deals or Black Friday clothing deals, you’ll definitely find a barg’ or two to add to your basket. Here’s everything you need to know…

Off-duty doesn't always mean casual. Shop the link in bio A post shared by New Look (@newlookfashion) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday first emerged in the States, and came over to us in the 00s. Offering huge deals and savings across some of our favourite brands and retailers, it’s now the shopping event of the year.

If you’re after a little treat for yourself or are just keen to get started on your Christmas shopping, this is definitely the day to do it.

When is Black Friday 2017?

24 November. Make sure you’ve got it in your diaries.

Printing memories 📸 Click the link in bio to shop #veryuk #polaroid #fujiinstax A post shared by veryuk (@veryuk) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Black Friday Sales UK: Fashion

Most of our favourite retailers will be offering huge Black Friday deals, with big players including New Look, John Lewis, ASOS and M&S all expected to take part.

Looking for timeless little black dresses to add to your ‘drobe? Or perhaps you’ve been scouring for winter coats? Now’s definitely the time to snap one up.

Black Friday Sales UK: Beauty

We don’t know about you, but we’ve always got a premium face cream or perfume on our wish lists. And while they’re often a little out of our price range, this might not be the case on Black Friday.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

It’s also the perfect time stock up on your basic beauty essentials. We recommend bookmarking Boots, Lookfantastic and The Hut in advance, as all the details about their sales will be on their websites.

Black Friday Sales UK: Technology

This is where you can make some major savings. Electronics such as TVs, laptops and tablets will likely be more affordable than ever, and we also reckon prices will be slashed on gadgets such as Fitbits and headphones.

Amazon will probably offer something special in its Black Friday sale, as it was the first to bring the event to the UK.

Black Friday Sales UK: Home

From discount sofas to kitchen equipment and cosy rugs, retailers across the country will be cutting price tags on interiors.

If you’re doing up your nursery, decorating your first flat or simply fancy adding a bit of colour to your uni halls, keep your eyes peeled for amazing deals.