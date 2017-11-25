The iPhone 8 for £29/month? Say what?!?
Yes, of course, I want it in rose gold.....
The best thing about a new iPhone X is that the iPhone 8 is now cheaper! Plus you get an extra £10 off the upfront cost by using code DEALENVY10, which takes it down to £175 which is pretty sweet for a new iPhone.
So if £1000 is out of your price range for the iPhone X, we’ve found the next best thing. For Black Friday, you can get the iPhone 8 for just £29.00 per month on mobiles.co.uk which includes 12GB data, which is plenty for those of us with a social media addiction, and unlimited calls and texts.
BUY NOW iPhone 8 12GB data on O2, £29/mth
The phone also comes in gold, space grey and silver.
Tempted? Don’t wait about as the deal will only run for Black Friday.