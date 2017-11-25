The iPhone 8 for £29/month? Say what?!?

Yes, of course, I want it in rose gold.....

The best thing about a new iPhone X is that the iPhone 8 is now cheaper! Plus you get an extra £10 off the upfront cost by using code DEALENVY10, which takes it down to £175 which is pretty sweet for a new iPhone.

So if £1000 is out of your price range for the iPhone X, we’ve found the next best thing. For Black Friday, you can get the iPhone 8 for just £29.00 per month on mobiles.co.uk which includes 12GB data, which is plenty for those of us with a social media addiction, and unlimited calls and texts.

The phone also comes in gold, space grey and silver.

Tempted? Don’t wait about as the deal will only run for Black Friday.