Blac Chyna Is Reportedly Not Invited To The Kardashians’ Christmas Party

After all of Rob and Chyna's drama this week, the family are reportedly trying to 'distance' themselves from the relationship...

Well, it looks like things might have just got a whole lot tougher for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna if they are back together.

The pair – who share one-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian – caused a lot of confusion over the weekend, when an argument appeared to spell out the end of their engagement. Blac Chyna, 28, is said to have walked out on her fiancé Rob, 29, following an argument and an Instagram hacking.

See: Explosive New Claims Have Emerged About Rob And Chyna’s Row

In the wake of the drama, it has been said that the Kardashian family have reached their limit with the pair’s seemingly volatile relationship.

A source alleged to PEOPLE: ‘They don’t support the relationship.’

The source also added: ‘At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better.’’

See: So This Is How The Kardashians Are Said To Feel About Rob And Chyna

Kris Jenner’s famous family Christmas party is expected over the next few days, and reports are now claiming that Blac Chyna has not made the guest list.

‘Rob’s family is over Chyna,’ the source claims to PEOPLE. ‘She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.’

The source adds, ‘Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.’

Rob, on the other hand, issued a public apology to both his fiancée and his daughter, vowing to ‘get better’ and seek ‘help to deal with my flaws/issues’.

Apparently he won’t listen to his family, and ‘wants to be with Chyna.’