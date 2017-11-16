Binky And JP’s Latest Family Photo Has Divided The Internet

Thoughts?

Binky and JP shocked reality TV fans everywhere when they announced last year that they were expecting, rekindling their relationship earlier this year, and welcomed a baby girl, India, in June.

The couple seem to love sharing their family snap with fans – just last month fellow Made in Chelsea cast members joined the couple for their daughter’s christening, and the pictures were adorable.

I guess we know who's in charge in this family! A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Nov 15, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

However, their most recent group photo, which JP posted last night, seems to have the internet divided.

A lot of users took to the comments section, commenting on baby India’s safety. ‘The kid must be suffocating,’ one user said. ‘Poor baby! She needs to breathe!’ wrote another.

Love evening snuggles with Beej ❤ You can get 30% off these incredibly soft personalised robes and much more at @my1styears until midnight Tuesday 31st October A post shared by BINKY FELSTEAD (@binkyfelstead) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

However, many users quickly defended the picture, saying it was a lovely family photo and pointing out that neither parent would let the child suffocate.

‘I absolutely LOVE this picture!’ one wrote, ‘Please don’t let some of the comments ruin, what is an gorgeous family portrait! Definitely one for a frame!’

Another added: ‘It’s so sad that a new family can’t even create memories by having such cute photos taken!!’

By Lucy Abbersteen