Pregnant Binky Felstead Rocks Trainers To Her Brother’s Wedding
Fans were very impressed with her unusual fashion choice...
The Made In Chelsea star attended her brother Oliver’s wedding over the weekend – and she looked stunning.
Binky was dressed in a plunging lavender dress, that hugged and flattered her growing baby bump. She partnered her spring wedding look with a long white jacket.
The pregnant 26-year-old opted for comfort by rounding off her elegant outfit with a pair of white trainers, which went down a treat with her fans.
One fan commented: ‘I like this family. Binky has trainers on. Brother has pint in hand. Binkys handbag wide open. Not a single fark given.’
LOL.
Another understanding Instagram user empathised with the pregnant star, writing: ‘she changed halfway through the day she had heels on in earlier pics – heels and pregnancy can be a bitch with ya balance x’.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
See: Missguided Just Dropped A Whole Load Of £15 And Under Buys
Other fans were envious of Binky’s bold fashion statement: ‘I keep seeing you wear those lovely trainers and I need them in my life’.
Binky, real name Alexandra, announced that she was expecting her first child with on-off boyfriend Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson earlier this year.
It was big news for the MIC community as the pair are the first of the reality show cast to have a baby.
Binky and JP announced they were expecting a daughter in an episode earlier this series, with their families and fellow Chelsea co-stars in attendance. Binky is reportedly due to give birth to her little girl next month (June). Ooh.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Binky recently opened up to New! Magazine about her pregnancy and her relationship with beau JP. She said: ‘I think my hormones are absolutely glorious, but JP thinks I’m a nightmare. I feel like I haven’t really changed that much but he begs to differ!’
She added cheekily: ‘Being pregnant gets you out of a lot of trouble!’
Pregnancy obviously agrees with the Chelsea girl, as she has been looking beautiful in all of her recent snaps.
See: Viewers Blast MIC’s Jamie Laing And Frankie Gaff’s ‘Painful’ Relationship
And as for the wedding trainers? We think she made the right choice!
By Emily Jefferies