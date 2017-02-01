Binky Felstead Reveals Her Mum Told JP About Her Pregnancy

The Made In Chelsea star wasn't talking to her on-off boyfriend at the time...

We’re still reeling from the news that Binky Felstead is expecting her first baby.

Of course, we’re delighted for the Made In Chelsea star – and we know she’ll make a fabulous mum. But it’s quite a shock, considering her and on-off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson’s rocky relationship.

My little summer baby brewing ☀️👶🏻❤️ #thebump A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Now Binky, 26, has revealed that it wasn’t even her who told JP that he was set to become a father. Instead, it was her mum Jane.

In an upcoming episode of panel show Virtually Famous, Binky explains: ‘I was with my mum when I took the test and JP and I weren’t talking at the time. My mum called him and said: “She’s taken a test and said you’d better come round.”

‘To be fair to him, he did come straight round and we hugged for about an hour.’

Happily, JP took the revelation well. When the story first broke last month, the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram: ‘I’m thrilled to announce the news is true, such an exciting chapter to our lives. What a year this will be 🙌🏼.’

And while he and Binky aren’t a couple right now, they’re definitely in this together. He tells Hello!: ‘Where we’re both being very mature is with the fact that you should never get back together just because there’s a baby in the picture. It has to be for the right reasons.

‘We love each other a great deal, and there’s no pressure – but you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We’re just taking it very easy.’

Very mature. Ooh, we’re already excited for the first baby photo.