Binky Felstead And JP Patterson Are Getting A Spin-Off Show

The Made In Chelsea stars will document their first few weeks of parenthood away from the dramas of SW3...

We have some exciting news about Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson.

No, they haven’t welcomed their little girl… yet. But they are set to appear on their own Made In Chelsea spin-off show.

E4 has commissioned two one-hour episodes, with a confirmed title and start date to come soon.

We’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at MIC‘s first family, with the programme covering Binky’s last few weeks of pregnancy, the birth and her and JP’s first taste of parenthood.

It’ll basically be a Chelsea version of Sam Faiers: The Baby Diaries. And we can’t wait to tune in.

The couple announced their happy (and somewhat surprising) news back in February.

Binky, 26, recently opened up to LOOK about her plans for the birth, telling us: ‘I’ve got a great doctor – his dad delivered me and my siblings.

‘I don’t want a nanny. Josh wants to be full-time daddy. I’m taking a nice amount of time off, but I’ll be a working mum.’

As for baby names, she has a few in mind – but JP, 27, has limited say on the matter.

She continues: ‘I’ve given him a list of names to choose from. It’s my baby and I’m going to do what I want.’

It sounds like Binky’s going to be one fierce mama. We can’t wait to see how this all plays out on their show!