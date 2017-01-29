Binky Felstead Tells Pals She’s Pregnant With ‘A Girl’

The star made the announcement to her MIC co-stars on Saturday night during filming apparently...

Ready for some exciting MIC news? No, Spencer isn’t back with Caggie and no, Millie Mackintosh hasn’t whacked him again. Binky Felstead is, however, pregnant with a baby girl according to reports!

Alexandra Felstead announced the news of her shock pregnancy with on-off lover Josh ‘JP’ Patterson in early January. The pair posed for the cover of Hello!, Binky proudly cradling her burgeoning bump.

Binky and JP are reportedly having a baby girl

Now a source has revealed the pretty brunette knows the sex of her baby and has already told her Made In Chelsea cast mates.

A little girl! Just imagine the wardrobe that baby is going to have. Is it weird we’re already envious?

The source told the MailOnline that Binks spilled the news that she’s apparently carrying a girl to her posh pals on Saturday night during filming of the hit show.

In her Hello! interview Binky admitted the pregnancy hadn’t been planned, saying…

“It’s obviously been a huge shock to both of us.”

The pair are determined to be wonderful parents to the baby no matter what the status of their relationship might be.