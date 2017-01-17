This Is How MIC’s Binky Felstead Reacted When She Found Out She Was Pregnant

The Made In Chelsea beauty comes clean about her initial feelings upon discovering she was pregnant with on/off boyfriend JP's baby...

Binky Felstead has been opening up about that moment when she first found out she was pregnant. And understandably, it was a hugely emotional experience for the star.

The Made In Chelsea beauty shocked fans with her super cute baby news earlier this week when she announced to Hello! that she was expecting her first child.

And now, Binky has revealed that when she first saw the positive pregnancy test, she ‘burst into tears’.

Read: Which Celebrity Is ‘Upset’ About Binky Felstead’s Pregnancy?

When you get the best surprise you never knew you always wanted … There's a little 'buh' on the way 👶🏻❤️ A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

‘My first reaction when I saw [the positive test], honestly? It was ‘s**t’, the 26-year-old said. ‘My heart stopped. I burst into tears.’

The MIC star also revealed that things weren’t good between her and JP at the time when she realised she was pregnant, which only added to her emotions.

‘Josh and I weren’t talking at the time and I was really overwhelmed’, she said.

So I told my girls last night for the first time (ovs before the news broke) whilst filming for the new series … 😝 All very surreal and exciting but also its amazing to share with all of you seeing as I have grown up on this show and had a lovely loyal following since day 1. So thank you. ❤️ @e4chelsea #madeinchelsea A photo posted by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:03am PST

Aw. But now that the news is out and she can fully embrace her new status as a mama-to-be, it sounds like Binky’s feeling much happier about this exciting chapter in her life.

Speaking about the father of her child, JP, Binky said: ‘I’ve been very lucky. If I were to get pregnant by anyone, he’s not a bad one. Not only is he good looking, he’s a good listener, very calm and very loving.’

And although the pair aren’t officially together, it seems they are keen to raise the baby together.

‘Binky is kind and caring and has all the qualities of a good mum’, JP also told Hello! ‘She’s honestly going to be amazing – there’s not a doubt in my mind.’

Sounds like they’re both handling it like total pros. Good luck to their pair of them!