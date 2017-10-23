Binky Felstead Has An Important Message About Post-Pregnancy Bodies

The Made In Chelsea star opens up about her new exercise routine...

It’s safe to say that Binky Felstead is looking amazing RN.

The ex-Made In Chelsea star has been easing herself back into a fitness routine since welcoming daughter India in June, and revealed her progress on her Instagram Story at the weekend.

She shared a snap of herself post-workout, wearing a bikini as she relaxed in what appeared to be a spa.

Binky, 27, later filmed herself in the mirror, pointing at her tummy and telling followers: ‘Still haven’t got this back in properly, but we will get there.’

Holding up little India, she added: ‘It was worth it though.’ Aw.

She’d added the hashtag ‘#Slowlysafelyhealthly’, which we think is pretty great. Because new mothers should never feel under pressure to slim down, and any postpartum weight loss should come at their own pace.

We mean, that tum carried a whole human! That’s something to be proud of, right?

Binky definitely seems to agree, writing alongside a throwback pregnancy photo last week: ‘Can’t get my head round India being in there!!!! Ladies, our bodies are amazing.. never shame them! X.’

Get on the island and immediately put through my paces with @luluadamsfitness again! With Lulu I try and focus on more of the postnatal friendly work outs, because although I'm nearly fully recovered in terms of my abdominal separation and my pelvic floor…its still worth training smart in the first year after having a baby (after all, India wasn't small and my tummy went through quite a bit of stretching when I was pregnant!). . Here's some of the ab rehab exercises she's shown me – they're done slowly and the idea is to really focus on feeling the connection of your pelvic floor and your deep core throughout and not let your lower back arch up too far off the mat. If you notice any doming of your tummy when you do these, you need to STOP. Always best to work with a well qualified trainer when you're in the early postnatal stages just to make sure you're not doing yourself any harm too. . This is the sort of stuff we'll be teaching you on the @mummytribe retreats so if you haven't signed up for updates already – DO IT NOW! Wearing all @reebokwomenuk @reebokuk

She also recently opened up about her fitness journey, captioning a workout shot: ‘I try and focus on more of the postnatal friendly work outs, because although I’m nearly fully recovered in terms of my abdominal separation and my pelvic floor…its still worth training smart in the first year after having a baby (after all, India wasn’t small and my tummy went through quite a bit of stretching when I was pregnant!) [sic].’

We’re glad to hear that Binky’s feeling good about herself, and we love that she’s promoting a positive postpartum-body message.

What a babe, eh?