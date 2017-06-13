Binky Felstead And Josh ‘JP’ Patterson Welcome Their Baby Girl

The Made In Chelsea couple have shared some HUGE news...

It’s official… Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson are parents!

The Made In Chelsea couple announced their happy news last night, with JP sharing an adorable Instagram snap of himself cradling his newborn.

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

He captioned the image: ‘IM A DADDY 🙌 [sic].’

Of course, the pair were immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from fans. Comments included: ‘CONGRATULATIONS! Hope @binkyfelstead recovers quickly! Sending lots of love!!!! Walk in hospital a couple. Leave as a family x,’ and: ‘Aww congratulations to u both 💕 hope ur both doing ok! 😘 [sic].’

Before giving birth, Binky opened up to LOOK about her and JP’s relationship.

MIC fans will know the pair have been on and off since 2015 and in the last series JP, 27, was criticised for having doubts about moving in with Binky before the birth.

But despite the past, they’re said to be in a really good place. Binky told us ecstatically that the pair have really pulled through their tough times.

‘We’re better than ever,’ said Binks, 26. ‘He’s amazing. I’m really happy and content, which is making him really happy and content.

‘There’s no pressure. We’re not the most conventional couple but we’re really happy together and that’s all that matters. Our baby is bigger than marriage or moving in together.’ They certainly seemed smitten when Binky announced her and JP’s spin-off show last week. Love this photo so much ❤️ Had the most magical time in Cornwall just being the two of us. I'm so excited for you guys to see what Josh, Scrumble & I have been getting up to in preparation for our impending arrival 👶🏻… And you will be able to see it all on our new show that's coming VERY soon on E4!! 🙌🏽 I will give you more details as soon as I know, but very thrilled that we've been given this opportunity. I hope you watch and enjoy following our story. It's brilliant fun making it! 😆 lots of love xxx A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12am PDT Alongside an Instagram shot of herself and her man enjoying a smooch on holiday, she wrote: ‘Love this photo so much ❤️ Had the most magical time in Cornwall just being the two of us. ‘I’m so excited for you guys to see what Josh, Scrumble & I have been getting up to in preparation for our impending arrival 👶🏻 [sic].’ Aw. Huge congratulations, guys!