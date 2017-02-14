Pregnant Binky Felstead Gets Emotional Over Gift From Late Father
The Made In Chelsea star is expecting her first child later this year
She revealed last month that she’s expecting her first child – and for Binky Felstead, that means she’s entitled to family heirlooms.
The 26-year-old couldn’t contain her emotions on Instagram this morning, as she revealed that her mother Jane had passed down a meaningful gift from her late father.
Jane has gifted the Made In Chelsea star with an eternity ring, that Binky’s dad gave her when she was pregnant. So emosh.
Sharing a snap of her perfectly-manicured hand adorned with the delicate diamond-encrusted band, Binky told fans: ‘This is the eternity ring my late father gave my mother when she was expecting me!
‘FINALLY I’ve been allowed to have it. So sentimental … puts a big smile on my face every time I look at it. X [sic].’
Binky – who is expecting with on-off beau Josh ‘JP’ Patterson – recently opened up to LOOK about her pregnancy.
She told us: ‘I’ve only got a little bump so I’m just feeling a bit bloated and a bit chubby at the moment.
‘I’m enjoying my new boobs, but apart from that I’ve been pretty lucky so far – I’ve had no morning sickness. I’ve been able to get out of bed and go to the gym. So far so good, but I don’t want to jinx it!’
Binky’s also revealed that her baby will have a double-barrelled surname – unless she and JP, 27, decide to ramp up their romance and get hitched.
She tells Heat: ‘It’s going to have both. Until we get married – if that ever happens – it’s going to have both of them.
‘We’ve never said we are going to get back together just because there’s a baby involved, that would be wrong.
‘But I will say that where we are now is the happiest we’ve been in a very long time. I feel like things are going in the right direction, which is really exciting.’
Aw. Congrats again, guys!
By Jenni McKnight