Binky Felstead’s Mum And Sister React To Her Pregnancy News

The Made In Chelsea star announced her big news at the weekend...

Binky Felstead’s family are (understandably) ecstatic about her pregnancy.

The Made In Chelsea star, 26, hit us with the shock news that she and her on-off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson are expecting their first child over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ‘When you get the best surprise you never knew you always wanted … There’s a little ‘buh’ on the way 👶🏻❤️.’

Despite she and JP, 27, not being together right now, he plans to be right by her side throughout the next few months.

He captioned a photo of him and Binky together on his page: ‘I’m thrilled to announce the news is true, such an exciting chapter to our lives. What a year this will be 🙌🏼.’

Now Binky’s mum Jane and older sister Anna-Louise have revealed how they reacted to Binky’s big announcement.

Jane – who’s often seen guiding her youngest through her rocky love life on MIC – posted on Instagram: ‘Couldn’t be happier. Finally a baby – all for me! These two are going to be great!#binky #jp.’

She also spoke out on Twitter, telling fans: ‘Happiest ‘granny to be’ EVER! This little person is going to be so loved! #Binky #JP.’

Aw. Anna-Louise gushed: ‘Very thrilled that the news is finally out- I’m going to be an auntie! (can’t wait to drag the 👶🏻 to LOTS of galleries & museums whether @binkyfelstead likes it or not!) 😂🙌🏻🐣🍼🍾.’

We think this is going to be one very doted on bubba, don’t you?