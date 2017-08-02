New Mum Binky Felstead Opens Up About Her Breastfeeding Fears

The Made In Chelsea star admits that she gets 'flustered' trying to feed daughter India in public

Binky Felstead has received a whole lot of love after admitting that she struggles to breastfeed her daughter in public.

The Made In Chelsea star, 27, opened up about her worries on Sunday night’s Born In Chelsea, and continued the conversation on yesterday’s Lorraine.

She said: ‘I’ve never had to get my boob out in public before… I get people staring and the odd look like: “Put it away.”

‘I get flustered trying to get the baby under the shawl – you just get people staring.

‘If you get a boob out the attention is on the boob, not on what you’re doing. I hope I man up, but it’s still bothering me.’

Binky – who welcomed little India with boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson in June – was joined by Tamara Ecclestone on the sofa, who’s been very vocal about the breastfeeding debate in the past.

She told Binky: ‘It’s a shame other people are ruining your journey.’

The mum-of-one added: ‘Parenting is such a divisive thing. But the body-shaming – it’s enough. You get so many other mothers giving their opinions.

‘Each mother is different and each baby is different.’

It’s not just Tamara, 31, who’s supporting Binky. One viewer wrote on social media: ‘Binky I felt the same way as u with my 1st but wanted out more with 2nd so I made myself do it. It gets easier, promise. X #lorraine [sic].’

Another said: ‘Don’t give up @binkyfelstead you are doing a great job. Find a BF support group in your area with lots of likeminded mummies to help and support you. That def helped me become more confident [sic].’

Binky has since thanked everyone for their kind words, captioning a screenshot from the show on Instagram: ‘Such a lovely start to my morning on @itvlorraine talking about breastfeeding in public! Couldn’t have had a nicer response ..thank you all [sic].’

We’re behind you all the way, lady.