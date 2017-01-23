MIC’s Binky Felstead Shows Off Her Blossoming Baby Bump

The 26-year-old looks glowing and gorgeous as she poses in a bikini on Instagram

Binky Felstead’s baby bump is well and truly blossoming.

The Made In Chelsea star, 26, hit us with the shock news that she and her on-off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson are expecting their first child last week.

She’s already given us a glimpse of her growing tum, but on Saturday she stripped down to a bikini to show us it in its full glory. Aw.

Binky, 26, had captioned the image: ‘My little summer baby brewing ☀️👶🏻❤️ #thebump.’

Of course, fans were quick to tell her how glowing and gorgeous she was looking. Comments included: ‘I hope I look like this when I’m pregnant!’ and: ‘Such a cute bump @binkyfelstead 💕.’

Binky’s previously opened up about how she felt when she first discovered she was pregnant, telling Hello!: ‘My first reaction when I saw [the positive test], honestly? It was: “Sh**.”‘

She’s admitted that things weren’t good between her and JP at the time, continuing: ‘Josh and I weren’t talking at the time and I was really overwhelmed.’

But now that the news is out and she can fully embrace her new status as a mama-to-be, it sounds like Binky’s feeling much happier about this exciting chapter in her life.

Speaking about the father of her child, she said: ‘I’ve been very lucky. If I were to get pregnant by anyone, he’s not a bad one. Not only is he good looking, he’s a good listener, very calm and very loving.’

Sounds like they’re both handling it like total pros. Congratulations again, guys!