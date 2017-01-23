MIC’s Binky Felstead Shows Off Her Blossoming Baby Bump

Anna Duff
The 26-year-old looks glowing and gorgeous as she poses in a bikini on Instagram

Binky Felstead

Binky Felstead’s baby bump is well and truly blossoming.

The Made In Chelsea star, 26, hit us with the shock news that she and her on-off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson are expecting their first child last week.

binky felstead jp patterson made in chelsea

Binky Felstead and her on-off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson have a rocky relationship

She’s already given us a glimpse of her growing tum, but on Saturday she stripped down to a bikini to show us it in its full glory. Aw.

Binky, 26, had captioned the image: ‘My little summer baby brewing ☀️👶🏻❤️ #thebump.’

Of course, fans were quick to tell her how glowing and gorgeous she was looking. Comments included: ‘I hope I look like this when I’m pregnant!’ and: ‘Such a cute bump @binkyfelstead 💕.’

My little summer baby brewing ☀️👶🏻❤️ #thebump

Binky’s previously opened up about how she felt when she first discovered she was pregnant, telling Hello!: ‘My first reaction when I saw [the positive test], honestly? It was: “Sh**.”‘

She’s admitted that things weren’t good between her and JP at the time, continuing: ‘Josh and I weren’t talking at the time and I was really overwhelmed.’

Binky Felstead has previously unveiled her blossoming bump on Snapchat (how gorge is she looking?!)

But now that the news is out and she can fully embrace her new status as a mama-to-be, it sounds like Binky’s feeling much happier about this exciting chapter in her life.

Speaking about the father of her child, she said: ‘I’ve been very lucky. If I were to get pregnant by anyone, he’s not a bad one. Not only is he good looking, he’s a good listener, very calm and very loving.’

Sounds like they’re both handling it like total pros. Congratulations again, guys!