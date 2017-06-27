Binky Felstead And JP Patterson Reveal The Name Of Their Daughter
The couple open up about life as new parents...
Made In Chelsea stars Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson have announced the name of their baby girl – and it’s ADORABLE.
The little one’s moniker is… *drum roll* India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson. Awww.
The couple became parents on 12 June, with Binky giving birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s hospital, where Kate Middleton delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Little India weighed 7lb 13oz, and it sounds as though Binky, 27, got pretty lucky with her labour.
She tells Hello!: ‘There was no screaming or crying and it wasn’t like in a movie. It was all over very quickly.
‘We’re a family now. She just loves cuddles and everyone’s saying she looks like Josh, but she has both our dark hair.’
JP, 27, says: ‘When you’ve seen your partner give birth, you end up feeling emotions for them that you’ve never felt before. I can’t describe how much admiration I have for her for what she’s been through… it’s a new feeling in my heart.
‘Having India has cemented us – even more than we were before.’
Binky and JP have also shared their first photo of India, with Binky writing on Instagram: ‘Soooo….. I’m beyond excited to show you our little girl!!!!! 👶🏻🎀 .’
On his page, JP captioned the image: ‘So happy to finally show our daughter to you all.’
So, so sweet. Huge congratulations to you both!