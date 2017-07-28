Already, guys?!

Appearing on today’s This Morning (July 28), Made In Chelsea‘s Alexandra ‘Binky’ Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson brought their gorgeous baby girl India to show the world.

And she was ADORABLE.

Opening up about her first experience with motherhood, Binky spoke candidly: ‘Breastfeeding in public was scary for me. I’d never done it before so that was really scary for me.’

Thank you so much guys ! So lovely being on @thismorning with India talking about the next ep of #borninchelsea coming out SUNDAY on E4 at 9pm!! 🎉😆 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

But it seems like Binky is seriously enjoying being a yummy mummy – I mean, look at her! – and has revealed that the prospect of baby number two is already on their minds: ‘I’m thinking two and a half years,’ she said.

The Chelsea girl gushed over her daughter: ‘It’s been the most surreal journey but it has been the most amazing one. She’s here now and we have this most amazing girl.’

And boyfriend JP opened up about how he deals with parenthood: ‘I honestly think it comes down to your partner. Binks and I have have done so well bouncing off one another.

‘It could either make it incredibly hard or incredibly easy and you end up picking up on these little signals.’

Aww, you guys!

There was plenty of cooing and sighing in the studio this morning as we were introduced to beautiful baby India! 👶 Count us in for babysitting duties! @binkyfelstead #BornInChelsea #binky #joshpatterson #madeinchelsea A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

However, some viewers noticed something they felt was concerning during the interview.

‘That was hard to watch her hold the baby without holding her head or supporting her head #ThisMorning,’ one viewer tweeted, while another wrote: ‘#ThisMorning just watching is and wondering why they aren’t supporting the baby’s head?’

Others just couldn’t handle how cute the little family were: ‘Binky, JP and baby India are just the cutest #ThisMorning,’ one adoring viewer shared, and another agreed: ‘@BinkyFelstead JP and baby India are so fricken adorable #thismorning.’

We’re sure Binky and JP have a handle on how best to look after their little one. Best of luck to Binks, JP and India on their promising future together!

By Emily Jefferies