Binky Felstead’s Instagram Photo Sparks A Debate Among Parents

The Made In Chelsea star comes under fire for a snap of her little one in the bath...

There’s no denying that Binky Felstead and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson are totally devoted to their baby daughter India.

The Made In Chelsea stars welcomed their little one back in June, and have since been posting adorable family photos on Instagram.

I'm in my bed, you're both in your bed apparently. One of us is in the wrong place! Tonight is the second ep of born in Chelsea at 9pm on e4 we hope you guys enjoy it as much as the first BIG LOVE 🕺🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Binky, 27, shared a new snap of her bubba with her followers last night. And we’re not gonna lie, it was potentially the cutest yet.

The photo saw little India covered in bubbles as she lay in the bath, with Binky writing the jokey caption: ‘Hmmmm …… You can tell daddy ran the bath for bath time tonight!!! 🙄🛁💖 #cupid 👄 [sic].’

Of course, she was immediately inundated with comments from besotted fans.

These included: ‘She is sooo beautiful look at those little lips 🎀🎀☺️,’ and: ‘Did daddy put enough bubbles in surely not ha. India is adorable Binky xxxx [sic].’

Hmmmm …… You can tell daddy ran the bath for bath time tonight!!! 🙄🛁💖 #cupid 👄 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

But unfortunately for Binky and JP, 28, others couldn’t help offering up some criticism.

They had an issue with the way India had been placed in the water, with one writing: ‘As someone who has had swimmers ear.. I wouldn’t be putting my child’s ears submerged in the water.. the pain from the infection is excruciating 8 antibiotics a day for 10 days and codeine barley helps the pain,paracetamol might as Well be skittles 😂😂 [sic].’

Another said: ‘Careful with her ears. I’ve got a 6 months old and know we should keep their ears away from water while giving them a bath. They’re so little.. 😍 [sic].’

This led others to stick up for the pair, with messages reading: ‘Bathed my wanes like this never had a problem and they loved it x,’ and: ‘That’s what my partner does to our little monkey he loves being in the water!’

Hmm. Whatever your thoughts on the debate, it’s clear that Binky and JP are loving family life. Keep the pictures coming, guys!