Billie Piper Just Called Out Hollywood Agents’ Roles In Sexualising Women

‘I find the abuse of power really upsetting'

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

The past three months has seen a focus on sexual harassment awareness, with women (particularly in the entertainment industry) calling out the mistreatment they have faced in the workplace.

No one knows this more than 35-year-old actress Billie Piper, who grew up in the spotlight, shooting to fame as a teen singer aged just 15.

While a lot of the recent negative attention has been on producers, directors and actors – from Harvey Weinstein to James Franco – according to Billie, a lot of the responsibility also lies with the agents.

‘I find the abuse of power really upsetting,’ the Secret Diary of a Call Girl actress explained in an interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine. ‘But if I’m honest what I find really sickening is all the agents subjecting their clients to it, knowing full well what’s going on. Like sanctioned pimping.’

She added that being ‘oversexualised’ led her to change how she dressed, saying: ‘I think that’s why, for so long, my desire to hide my body in baggy clothes took hold.’

She continued: ‘But at the same time, it comes in many shapes and sizes. It’s not just about [people in power] grabbing a tit, or saying: “Show me your dick.” Let’s say I know a lot of headstrong actors and actresses wanting to get something, who wouldn’t say they’re victims of this.

‘A lot of social media is about women looking really oversexed. That doesn’t feel like feminism to me. Like, this whole thing of: “I’m liberated enough to bare my arse” doesn’t remotely cut it with me.’

And the sisterhood movement? Billie has her reservations, explaining: ‘Under the guise of being all supportive and there for each other, women can be very judgy and competitive, especially on social media. The emotions are the same, it’s just the semantics that have changed.’

Billie Piper will be returning to our screens in Collateral – starting on February 12 on BBC2.