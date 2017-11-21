Billie Faiers Responds To Being Accused Of ‘Airbrushing’ Her Children

'It was such a nice photo that I wanted to share it and I got a lot more positives than negatives'

Former TOWIE star Billie Faiers has responded to comments that criticised her for ‘airbrushing’ photos of her children.

Earlier this month the mum-of-two posted a picture of her adorable children to Instagram, below, which received a number of negative comments accusing her of blurring their faces.

Now Billie has spoken out about the accusations, saying that while she used a filter, she did not airbrush the pic of her children.

‘I just took a photo and put a filter on it with the flash. It looked… pure, they’re babies, they’re going to look pure anyway, but it was literally just a filter,’ the reality TV star told FEMAIL.

‘It was such a nice photo that I wanted to share it and I got a lot more positives than negatives, but there were a few people commenting that I’d edited it.’

Billie also pointed out that, in the age of Instagram, she’s not alone in using a filter on her snaps: ‘It was a filter, in this day and age people use filters all the time.

‘I feel like sometimes no matter what you do you get criticised,’ she added. Everyone’s going to have an opinion and I think when you are putting yourself out there on social media, you’ve just got to kind of accept it.

‘Everyone’s got their own way of doing things. I think as mums we should all support each other – because everyone’s situations are different – and not be so judgmental.’

By Lucy Abbersteen