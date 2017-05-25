Billie Faiers Steps Back Into Her Bikini After Giving Birth

The ex-TOWIE star is looking INCREDIBLE...

The TOWIE star only gave birth to her second child Arthur two months ago.

But Billie Faiers is already back in her bikini, posting a series of swimwear-clad snaps on Instagram.

Wishing I was back in Dubai ☀ Wearing my @inthestyleUK bikini 💃🏻❤ my entire swimwear range is online now 🙌🏻 A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Of course, fans can’t help commenting on her stunning photos. One wrote: ‘How does she look this amazing after 2 kids 😭😭’, while another said: ‘This has already depressed me her baby is like 5 hours old 😵😵😵.’

The gorgeous blonde recently opened up about her body shape, telling new! magazine: ‘I’m back in my skinny jeans.’

In an interview with Closer, Billie actually credited her weight loss to breastfeeding, which she was unable to do with her eldest child Nelly.

She said: ‘You can feel your tummy almost contracting while you breastfeed. It’s funny, but I think it’s definitely helped me slim down.’

While we don’t think any woman should feel pressured to lose weight after giving birth, we think it’s great that Billie appears to be feeling good about herself.

One of my favourite @inthestyleUK swimsuits 💙 can't wait for my next holiday 😘 A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on May 22, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Billie’s currently engaged to long-term partner Greg Shepherd, who’s father to both Nelly and Arthur.

It’s been a while since Greg proposed (when Billie was pregnant with Nelly three years ago), but the pair have understandably had their hands full with looking after two littl’uns.

However, fans of the couple will be happy to know that their focus is now on organising the big day.

We can’t wait to see how gorgeous the yummy mummy will look in her wedding dress!

By Emily Jefferies