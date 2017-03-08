Billie Faiers Welcomes Her Second Child With Fiancé Greg Shepherd

The 27-year-old announces the birth of her little boy with THE sweetest Instagram post...

We’re sending a HUGE congratulations to Billie Faiers and her fiancé Greg Shepherd RN.

The ex-TOWIE star, 27, gave birth to her second child yesterday, a little brother for her two-year-old daughter Nelly.

Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy 💙 we love you more then words can describe , you are truly perfect in every way … 07/03/17 👶🏼💙 A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

We’ve gotta say, the announcement was one of the cutest we’ve seen.

She shared an Instagram snap of Greg leaving hospital with their little boy snuggled in a carrier, writing the caption: ‘Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy 💙 we love you more then words can describe , you are truly perfect in every way … 07/03/17 👶🏼💙 [sic].’

How cute?! Of course, fans agreed.

Comments included: ‘Congratulations @billiefaiersofficial can’t wait to see a picture of your little boy and Nelly will be the best big sister ever 😘👧🏼👶🏼👨‍👩‍👧‍👦💙,’ and: ‘Ah so hes finally come 👶 congratulations too you all xx [sic].’

But despite being thrilled with their new arrival, it seems Billie and Greg may have their hands full now they’re back home with their brood.

Billie’s younger sister recently spoke out about her family life, saying: ‘Nelly, her two-year-old, is a little live-wire so juggling having Nelly, being pregnant and Christmas was a bit much. I think she should just put her feet up and take this time now to get ready for her baby.’

Today 💙👶🏼 #readytopop #40weekspregnant A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

And Billie herself opened up about her last few weeks of pregnancy, adding to Star magazine: ‘I’m just at the last hurdle. I haven’t had many cravings, although I’ve eaten a lot more cereal and biscuits than usual.

‘He’s [Greg] been saying: “Oh God, I really want you to have the baby now.” This last bit is the hardest. The last couple of weeks she [Nelly] keeps saying to me: “Can I take him out now?”‘

Aw. We bet Nelly’s one very happy little lady right now.