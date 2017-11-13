Billie Faiers Criticised For ‘Airbrushing’ Photos Of Her Children

'Why would you airbrush your own children?'

It’s been a busy few years for Billie Faiers; the 27-year-old has got engaged to partner Greg Shepherd and become a mum of two, welcoming her second child into the world earlier this year.

But the former TOWIE star has now been accused of airbrushing Instagram pictures of her children following a recent snap of Nelly and Arthur she shared.

The comments as Billie’s sister, Sam Faiers has just given birth to her second child.

‘Why would you airbrush your own children?’ questioned one fan in the comments, while another wrote: ‘Imagine airbrushing your INFANT CHILDREN tragic af’.

The photo, below, has not been confirmed as airbrushed.

One user came to Billie’s defence, arguing that, if the photo has been edited, it could be an automatic camera setting rather than Billie applying a filter or photoshopping the image.

‘So people have never used a filter on their kids before???’ they wrote. ‘Yeah right I bet you have even if it’s black and white… and some people’s phones automatically click the beauty button on the camera…

‘People need to get a grip if that’s the only thing you look at really!! Just pure trolls. If you don’t like the photo then don’t comment. Her children are beautiful regardless!’

