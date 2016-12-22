The Biggest (And Craziest) Celebrity News Stories Of 2016

It's certainly been an eventful year...

1) Leonardo DiCaprio wins his first Oscar

After six nominations and over 20 years of acting, Leo was FINALLY announced as the recipient of an Academy Award.

He nabbed the Best Actor gong for his role in The Revenant – and the world was seriously emosh.

2) Beyoncé releases Lemonade

Bey and hubby Jay-Z’s marriage was thrown into the spotlight after she debuted her sixth album, due to those suggestive lyrics about infidelity.

In one song, she alluded to Jay playing away with ‘Becky with the good hair’. As expected, this got the entire world trying to work out what it meant and who Becky could be.

#LEMONADE The Visual Album. Available now on BEYONCE.TIDAL.COM A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

3) Kim Kardashian is robbed at gunpoint

In one of the more horrifying stories of the year, Kim was subjected to a terrifying ordeal in her Paris hotel room.

Armed with guns and dressed as police officers, five men raided her jewellery and made off with over $10 million worth of her belongings.

4) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announce their split

After 12 years together and two years of marriage, Angelina filed for divorce, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

The world mourned Brangelina, while Ange gained physical custody of her and Brad’s children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

5) Cheryl falls for One Direction’s Liam Payne

It’s been a pretty crazy year for Cheryl. In January, it was confirmed that she was divorcing her husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini after 19 months of marriage.

A month later, she was spotted out with 1D’s Liam. Fast-forward to December and the couple appear blissfully happy, with Cheryl rumoured to be expecting their first child. Aw.

6) Brexit divides the nation

On 23 June, the UK voted to leave the EU. Beforehand, British celebrities had urged people across the country to vote, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Helena Bonham Carter, Paloma Faith, Jude Law, Alexa Chung and Bill Nighy being among those in the remain camp.

Sir Michael Caine and Joan Collins backed the leave campaign. As expected, it’s still a huge topic of debate.

Hi, I'm IN. Either way PLEASE remember to vote. ❤️❤️#INcrowd 📸 @villoid A photo posted by Alexa (@alexachung) on Jun 15, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

7) Love Island takes over

This summer, we were COMPLETELY obsessed with Cara and Nathan, Olivia and Alex, Kady and Scott et al.

Oh. And let’s not forget the controversy of Zara Holland losing her Miss Great Britain crown after having sex on TV.

8) Kanye West and Taylor Swift go head-to-head

Kanye and Taylor’s feud dates way back to 2009, when he famously interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

But it returned with a vengeance this year when Yeezy released his track Famous, which featured the lyrics: ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous.’ Kanye insisted he’d spoken to Taylor and got her blessing, but her representative said she was never told the actual line.

Things went one step further when Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian shared a video of him and Taylor discussing the song on the phone, which seemed to prove that she did okay it. However, an insider said the clip was edited. Hmm…

9) Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of domestic violence

Amber filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order in May, stating in her court declaration that ‘during the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me’.

The divorce was settled three months later, and the pair released the joint statement: ‘Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.’

Amber donated her $7 million settlement evenly between two charities, the American Civil Liberties Union – for their efforts to combat violence against women – and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

10) Orlando Bloom, er, gets his peen out

Orlando and his girlfriend Katy Perry went paddle boarding. He was naked. There were photographers.

‘Nuff said, we think.

11) The Queen turns 90

…and still looks FABULOUS.

12) Donald Trump is elected President of the United States

The battle for the White House was a long and bitter one, with Trump going up against Hillary Clinton. He accused her of getting rid of 33,000 emails, she told him to delete his Twitter account.

Ultimately, it was Trump who won the electoral college. However, Clinton actually received almost 2.9 million more votes. It’s safe to say America’s future is very uncertain right now.

12) Millie Mackintosh ends things with Professor Green

After two years of marriage, Millie and Pro went their separate ways.

In a surprising U-turn, Millie then started dating her ex-boyfriend (and ex-Made In Chelsea co-star) Hugo Taylor.

My ❤️ and spin partner 💑 A photo posted by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintoshofficial) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:43am PST

13) Prince Harry goes public with Meghan Markle

HRH Harry is officially off the market. His new lady is an American actress, best known for her role in Suits.

Even the Queen seems to approve, with a Buckingham Palace insider telling Us Weekly she’s ‘delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship’. Cute.

14) Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris go their separate ways

We had such high hopes for these two, but sadly it wasn’t to be.

After their break-up, Tay-Tay moved on to actor Tom Hiddleston. Despite fans quickly coining the name Hiddleswift, things also fizzled out between them. Boo.

15) Kanye West is hospitalised for a ‘break-down’

Days after launching into a bizarre rant on stage, the rapper was admitted to UCLA Medical Centre.

He’s since been discharged, but has cancelled the remaining dates on his Pablo tour.

16) Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a tumultuous year

We’re not sure where to start with this one. The couple got together in January, leading to a whole lot of confusion about the Kardashian-Jenner-Chyna family tree.

Basically, Chyna is the ex of Tyga, who’s currently dating Rob’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

They got engaged in April and announced Chyna’s pregnancy in May. She gave birth to their daughter Dream in November.

A few weeks later, Chyna left Rob after an argument, reportedly leading them to post now-deleted Instagram rants. It looked like everything was over, but then Rob apologised and they gave things another go. Let’s hope 2017 is a little less turbulent for them, eh?