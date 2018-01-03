Why Big Brother’s Famous Narrator Was Missing From The Launch Show

Marcus Bentley is an integral part of the show. But viewers noticed his absence at the launch last night...

Marcus Bentley is, arguably, one of Britain’s most recognisable voices.

The Big Brother narrator, who has offered his vocals to more than 40 series of the reality gameshow, was noticeably missing from Tuesday night’s big launch show. And it didn’t take long for people to comment on it.

Many eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter to address the big change, which also resulted in a new format.

In place of the Geordie narration, Emma Willis hosted introductory interviews with the new housemates before they entered the house.

‘Where’s the Geordie Marcus Bentley with his voiceover, they’ve crossed a line #CBB,’ one tweet read.

‘So. They got rid of the voiceover where Marc used to say things “Malika once bought a gold fish for £1mil” for the interview seat talk. Why?! That was my fave bit!! #cbb #CBBlineup,’ another questioned.

Fear not, Marcus fans.

It looks as though this switch-up was a one off, in celebration of the all-female launch.

Of course, all eight housemates were women, but Channel 5 also decided to have an all-girls audience as well as handing over the introductions to host Emma Willis.

Taking to Twitter to explain, Marcus announced: ‘This will the first #CBB launch I’ve watched from home! Can’t wait. 9pm Channel 5. #CBB’.

When a worried fan asked, ‘nooo please tell us all this is just a one off, and that you will be doing the Voice of Big Brother still?!’, Marcus responded: ‘Just a one off for tonight’.

PHEW.

Normal service should resume tonight at 9pm.