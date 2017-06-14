You’ll Never Guess What Big Brother’s Samanda Are Up To Now

What have these two been up to since leaving the house in 2007?

Big Brother 2017 is in full flow, and the drama is up to its usual explosive standards.

So this got us thinking… what are our fave veteran BB twins Amanda and Sam Marchant up to now?!

Samanda were the stars of Big Brother series eight in 2007. Yep, it really was 10 years ago. Feel old yet?

They came in joint second place on the show. And not only were they popular with viewers, but they were the only housemates ever to get to the end of a series with not a single nomination.

Their first adventure after BB was music. They released a cover of Barbie Girl which reached #26 in the charts.

Not bad, eh? However, their 2008 single Honey Love only made it to #125.

Despite studying social care before their brief career in the limelight, things have now changed for the girls.

They dabbled with creating a natural beauty line for teenagers, and even got a £150,000 deal which led them to having their own fragrances and skincare range called Samanda.

They released a fitness DVD in 2008, were briefly the faces of Hello Kitty’s social networking site, and had a short appearance in Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 when they were called in for a shopping task.

Before leaving their life of fame behind, it’s believed they earned around £1 million from their showbiz career. Wowzers.

Now 28, Sam is a senior sales manager at a creative fashion agency.

TGIF!!! #bankholiday #happyfriday @thenativecreator A post shared by Samantha Marchant (@samanthamarchant88) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Also sticking to fashion, Amanda works for ASOS as an assistant merchandiser.

Sunday walks @victoriapark A post shared by Amanda Marchant (@amanda.marchant_xoxo) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:38am PST

What a transformation!

Tune into Channel 5 every night for all the latest Big Brother action.

By Emily Jefferies