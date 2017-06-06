Everything You Need To Know About The New Big Brother Housemates

The show got off to a pretty wild start last night...

Last night was a big one for reality TV fans. Not only was it the launch of Love Island 2017, but the brand new series of Big Brother kicked off with a bang.

Emma Willis hosted the show in a STUNNING white dress, and among the hopefuls were some pretty familiar faces.

You may recognise four of the housemates from ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender and MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

Yorkshire lass Ellie Young was the first TV personality to enter the house, who’s previously appeared as a rowdy rep on Ibiza Weekender.

The bubbly blonde seemed confident, admitting: ‘I think I’ve got a good chance of winning, I’d have to do something terrible not to.’

Ellie even talked politics in her VT, adding: ‘What’s he called? That orange man… he became President. If he can do that, then maybe I can win Big Brother!’

Joining the reality star were Ex On The Beach‘s Chanelle McCleary, Kayleigh Morris and Kieran Lee.

Chanelle made quite the impression in a revealing white dress that featured a wide, plunging neckline and a thigh-high split.

The dress didn’t seem to cover much, as poor Chanelle suffered a few wardrobe malfunctions when her underwear and bare chest were almost on full display. Eeeep.

The bouncy brunette was not shy in her interview with Emma, blurting out that she would reveal her, erm, intimate features on the way into the house.

Poor Emma was left shocked, responding: ‘Err, TMI!’

Kayleigh was seen having epic brawls with fellow reality star Jemma Lucy on EOTV, so we know she’s not one to shy away from confrontation.

She admitted: ‘I am a little bit territorial and I’m a very jealous person.’

Kieran arrived with private detective Rebecca Jane, who you may recognise from daytime TV appearances on This Morning and Loose Women.

The work colleagues, who admitted their relationship has been more than ‘just friends’ in the past, entered the house as a duo.

These reality TV personalities were joined by various members of the public, who represented ‘The United Kingdom Of Big Brother’.

Among the other housemates were self-confessed posh boy Arthur Fulford, who is actually a bit of a star himself as you may recognise him from his family’s reality show The F***ing Fulfords and Life of Toff.

There’s also South Londoner Joe, Exeter university student Raph, and Dreamboys stripper Lotan Carter, who shocked viewers by bragging that his penis is insured for £12million.

Other pairings entering the house were husband and wife Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed – who wed at just 17 without telling their parents due to their differences in religion – a blonde mother and daughter from Nottinghamshire, and Nigerian sisters Hannah and Deborah.

The twist in this series’ launch was that we, the viewers, got to elect a final member of the public to be the ‘people’s housemate’. The winner was 21-year-old Tom Barber from Swansea.

Ooh. Looking at the line-up, this series could be the most confrontational one yet…

By Emily Jefferies