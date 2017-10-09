So THIS Is What Big Brother’s Kinga Looks Like Now…

If you’re a Big Brother fan then you’re sure to remember Kinga Karolczak.

Proving to be one of the most controversial contestants to walk through the doors of the BB house – need we remind you of that, er, wine bottle incident? – Kinga came fourth in series six of the reality gameshow.

We would forgive you for forgetting about some of her latter reality TV moments.

The former housemate made appearances on a number of TV shows after her explosive stint in the house, including spin-off shows Big Brother’s Little Brother and Big Brother’s Big Mouth, as well as The Charlotte Church Show and The Sunday Night Project.

In 2011 Kinga also tried her hand at cooking, taking part in a Royal Wedding special of Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me.

These days, Kinga is trying to make it as a YouTube star.

With her own channel – named The Kinga Show – the TV personality updates fans with her weight loss journey.

The BB star also shares monthly favourites and makeup hauls with her 1,458 subscribers.

And it seems as though she’s still a fan of the show that first launched her into the public eye. One look at her Twitter account and you’ll see that she was backing fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

The American internet personality didn’t make it very long in the house though, walking out quite early in the series.

So, there you have it.

We do love to unearth a vintage BB housemate.