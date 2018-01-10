This Big Brother Couple Just Announced Very Exciting Baby News

We're sending them a HUGE congratulations

Remember Big Brother‘s Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton?

The pair hooked up on the show back in 2006, and adorably, are still together now. They’re now married with two children, and announced some very exciting news over Christmas.

#34weeks 😍 A post shared by Grace Adams-Short (@grace_adams_short) on Dec 18, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Grace took to Instagram to share a super-cute Instagram photo of herself and Mikey, simply adding the caption: ‘#34weeks 😍.’ The 32-year-old looked glowing and gorgeous, showing off her blossoming bump in a velvet wrap dress.

Earlier today, she wrote alongside a family snap: ‘Less than a month and 4 will become 5 😍 #36weekspregnant.’

Aw. Congratulations, guys!

Mikey asked Grace to marry him just four months after they left the BB house. They got hitched in 2009, before welcoming daughter Georgina and son Spencer.

Mikey currently owns his own advertising company and Grace runs a theatre school.