Bianca Gascoigne’s Ex Speaks Out After She’s Dumped By Jamie O’Hara

Cage fighter CJ Meeks claims Bianca has been served a side of ‘karma'...



Bianca Gascoigne’s ex has taken a page out of Justin Timberlake’s book and warned his former flame ‘what goes around comes around.’

The cage fighter has broken his silence after it was revealed yesterday that ex-footballer Jamie O’Hara dumped the model, just four days after leaving the Celebrity Big Bother house.

Oh dear.

See: Jamie O’Hara Opens Up About Bianca Gascoigne

😀 #gaslightckub A photo posted by Bianca Gascoigne (@biancagascoigne1) on Mar 11, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

Having to watch his girlfriend kiss and cuddle Jamie on-screen, which she continued to do after it was revealed she had a man on the outside – no judgement – CJ has now moved out of the house he claimed to share with Bianca.

‘It’s come full circle. It’s karma isn’t it,’ he told The Sun Online.

‘What goes around comes around. If you treat someone badly then eventually someone’s going to treat you badly and I think that’s what happened in this case.’

Mahiki Madness.. Monday Memories 🙈🍹 @official_meeks A photo posted by Bianca Gascoigne (@biancagascoigne1) on Feb 8, 2016 at 11:39am PST

He added: ‘I did not want any of this – she wanted to see if she could go and get famous and unfortunately she has got famous for all the wrong reasons.’

Meanwhile, it appears Jamie told everyone he had dumped Bianca before actually breaking the news to her face first.

After calling her ‘wifey material’ one day, he then told Rinse FM that he has too much in his life to make room for a relationship with her.

Charming!

See: We Have Sad News ABout Jamie O’Hara And Bianca Gascoigne

‘I had a wicked time in the house but I’ve got loads on in my personal life – I’ve got my kids, I’ve got lots of work coming up. We’re just going to be friends,’ he told the radio station.

After reading about her dumping, Bianca told The Sun Online: ‘I totally respect his decision, obviously children should always come first.

‘It would have been more respectful to hear the news from him first rather than reading about it in the newspapers.’

So. Much. Drama!

By Jenni McKnight