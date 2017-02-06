Bianca Gascoigne Speaks Out About Her Ex Boyfriend CJ Meeks

After the CBB final, fans were waiting to see how she might react to CJ Meeks' claims about their relationship...

Aside from seeing who was going to be crowned Celebrity Big Brother‘s winner, we have a sneaky feeling that most people tuning in for Friday night’s eviction show were waiting to see what Bianca Gascoigne had to say about her ‘boyfriend’.

There was a whole lot of controversy surrounding Bianca’s romance with housemate Jamie O’Hara, mainly because it came out that she actually had a fella outside of the house.

CJ Meeks, a cage-fighter that Bianca had reportedly been dating since August, finally broke his silence in the week leading up to the final. He told The Sun that Bianca’s behaviour in the house was his ‘worst nightmare’ and that she had ‘destroyed’ him.

It was pretty clear that Bianca had been made aware of his words just moments after her eviction, as she brought the whole thing up during her exit interview with Emma Willis.

And just hours after returning to the ‘real’ world, Bianca has spoken out about the ‘lies’ that her ex has been spreading.

The 30-year-old, who came sixth in the Channel 5 show, denied that she had been living with CJ before entering the house.

Bianca also hit back at how serious CJ had made their relationship seem, claiming that they, in fact, had been ‘on and off’ for months but were ‘trying to rekindle things’ when she accepted her spot on CBB.

The reality star told The Sun, ‘When I booked Big Brother I was single, me and CJ had been in trouble for a very long time, and on and off since October, we were trying to rekindle things but it wasn’t working out.

‘I didn’t have the heart to break up with him, I should have been strong, and I am sorry for that, but his behaviour shows me that I made the right decision.’

Bianca also added: ‘Having the Gascoigne name and finding men who wanted to be with me for me has always been an issue, but CJ said he wasn’t with me for the fame.

‘I know he doesn’t have a real job and has to get the cash in somehow, bless him, but to pretend he’s heartbroken to make some money is disgusting and pathetic.’

There is always two sides to every story…