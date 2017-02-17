Bianca Gascoigne Gets Emotional About Her Break-Up On Loose Women

The former CBB star has opened up about her health following the show...

Bianca Gascoigne has been through quite a bit since Celebrity Big Brother came to an end.

By now you’ll probably already know that the 30-year-old entered the house with a fella on the outside (although she kept the relationship to herself at the beginning) but she soon started to grow close to her housemate Jamie O’Hara.

Of course, this was one of the main storylines of the series, playing out for viewers both on-screen and in the press.

Sadly, her new romance with the footballer was short-lived. Jamie, hours after gushing about her in his exit interview, decided to bring things to a dramatic halt. It seems he forgot to give Bianca the memo, though, as she claims to have learnt about her newly single status in the newspapers.

Awks.

Now, the reality star has opened up about how she has struggled to deal with the very public end to her romance – both with Jamie, and with CJ Meeks (who claims to have been left heartbroken by her behaviour on the Channel 5 reality show).

Bianca has opened up during a guest appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, admitting that the stress of her situation has been affecting her health.

‘I’ve had a really hard time,’ the TV star revealed to panellists Coleen Nolan (who took part in the same CBB series), Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

‘I’ve not been sleeping, my anxiety is awful, the whole lot.

Explaining that she finds some of the things being said about her ‘horrible’, she defended her actions by saying: ‘I couldn’t help my feelings towards Jamie. Everything’s a big mess at the moment.’

It’s safe to say that opinions amongst the viewers were mixed. Some came out against the former CBB housemate, with responses including:

But others chose to defend Bianca, with other tweets reading: