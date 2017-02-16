The Celebrity Big Brother star seems to have been a little unlucky in love since leaving the house...



Their break-up wasn’t exactly amicable, but Bianca Gascoigne doesn’t seem impressed by her ex’s behaviour since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house.

According to online reports, the TV personality accused the cage fighter of paying an Irish glamour model to go on a date with him on Valentine’s Day.

Oh dear.

See: Bianca Gascoigne Speaks Out About Ex Boyfriend CJ Meeks

What’s more, Bianca also claimed the entire night out was staged, purely for the benefit of getting himself in the papers.

Trying to prove her point, she reportedly shared a screen-grab of a Facebook post – that appeared to be written by CJ’s date – on her own Instagram page.

The post read: ‘I was asked to go on a set up date lol nothing in it it was all staged just to let everyone know 100 per cent staged (sic).’

Dominican Views 🙏🏼@biancagascoigne1 A post shared by Cj Meeks (@official_meeks) on Aug 18, 2016 at 10:37am PDT

Commenting on the post, Bianca is alleged to have commented: ‘Wow my ex is seriously going to lengths now paying girls to go on dates with him so he can do set up pap shots to get in the papers online!’

Bianca may have had a change of heart over her rant, as her post now appears to have been deleted – but not before it had been picked up by multiple news outlets.

CJ and his blonde date appeared to be having a great night as they attended a Valentine’s Day boat party before partying at DSTRKT nightclub on Tuesday. The pair’s smitten display certainly appeared genuine…

See: Bianca Gascoigne’s Ex Speaks Out After She’s Dumped By Jamie O’Hara

Bianca and CJ split after she got close with Jamie O’Hara in the CBB house.

Last week CJ was spotted moving out of the home he claimed to share with Bianca – however, in her exit interview, Bianca explained that they had been on and off for a while.

Jamie has since called things off with Bianca, claiming he wanted to concentrate on his family. But he has since shared a lengthy statement on Twitter, revealing that he is trying to win back his ‘amazing’ ex, Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney.