Does CBB’s Bianca Gascoigne Have A Secret Boyfriend…?

It's been reported that the 30-year-old is still with MMA fighter CJ Meeks - but what about Calum Best?

It’s the will-they-won’t-they of this series of Celebrity Big Brother – Bianca Gascoigne and Calum Best.

The pair go all the way back to 2006, when they appeared on Love Island together. After hooking on the show, they ended up walking away the winners.

See: Bianca Gascoigne Spoke Out About Her Dad Before Going Into The CBB House

Yep. They were basically the 00s version of Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde.

The pair never really made their romance official after heading back to the UK, so it would appear that things fizzled out between them.

But that hasn’t stopped people from hoping love will blossom once again.

See: Bianca Gascoigne’s Appearance On Celebrity Big Brother Divided Fans On Social Media

However, their wishes may be short-lived, because reports have now emerged that Bianca, 3o, isn’t even single. Eeeep.

It’s been claimed that she’s still secretly dating MMA fighter CJ Meeks, who she went public with in August but hasn’t been snapped with since.

She’s said to have told CBB producers that they broke up in order to get on the show, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Bianca has gone into the house pretending to be single.

‘Producers and viewers want to see hook-ups and love dramas and she didn’t want the fact she’s in a happy relationship putting them off.

‘Already her reuniting with Calum is a huge talking point, so her tactic is paying off – but she was still dating CJ and taking him to showbiz bashes all about London right until she left to do the show.

Hmm. A representative for Bianca declined to comment to MailOnline.

But TBH, we’re not entirely sure Calum, 35, will be up for any saucy antics right know. Y’know, what with his mum Angie being in the house with him and all.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…