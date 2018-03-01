Coronation Street Star Bhavna Limbachia Has Been Hospitalised

But she seems to be in good spirits at least!

If you’ve noticed that Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia has been a little quiet on Instagram recently, there’s a good reason. After not posting for a few days, the actress finally posted an Instagram story explaining her absence. It turns out that she’s currently in hospital.

The star, who plays Rana Nazir on the popular programme, posted a selfie from her hospital cot. She added a wall of text to the image and took the opportunity to thank the medical staff, saying, ‘We’re very lucky to have the NHS! Thank you to the doctors at Tameside Hospital for looking after me.’

It turns out that the star was suffering from stomach problems, which she detailed was a ‘case of gastroenteritis and overbuild of acid in the gut’. Many of her fans immediately left a string of well wishes in on her recent Instagram post, with one user saying, ‘Wishing you a speedy recovery lovely. Take it easy! Sending you all my love’.

Another chimed in and said, ‘So sorry to hear you’re ill 😞! Take good care of yourself and get well soon!’

The actress explained that she would be taking a small break from social media to focus on recovering and thanked her fans for their ‘continued support and kind messages’.

She did however find the silver lining in the situation and wrapped up the Instagram story: ‘On the plus side…I haven’t had to attempt to drive in the snow!’

Bhavna currently stars on Coronation Street and has captured hearts across the nation as Rana Nazir. Her character has become a fast favourite as a woman struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, broken marriage and devout family amidst an affair with Kate Connor (Faye Brookes).

The newest episode will air tomorrow at 7:30pm on ITV.