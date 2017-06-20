Beyoncé’s Father ‘Confirms’ The Twins’ Birth… But Fans Aren’t Happy
Mathew Knowles could be in a bit of trouble, here...
Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles released the news on Sunday (18 June) that Bey and Jay Z’s twins were born over the weekend.
Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, Mr Knowles shared a picture announcing: ‘Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad,’ along with the caption: ‘They’re here!’
Despite the happy news, Beyoncé’s fierce fan base has slammed her father for announcing the news before her and Jay.
‘I love that she’s having the twins I’m so happy for you but just a questiom that’s none my business why didn’t u let bey announce it… The beyhives gonna go crazy and bey gonna be stressed and she just had 2 babies [sic],’ one follower commented, and they certainly weren’t wrong…
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
See: Liam Payne Is Away From Baby Bear On His First Father’s Day
Another wrote: ‘Beyoncé’s twins are still in the womb until she announces that they free bye [sic],’ while one seemed concerned: ‘I really hope you had beyonces permission to announce this because otherwise you are so far out of line. It’s beyonces news and if she felt ready to announce the birth she would have done it by now [sic].’
Uh-oh…
Some seemed worried about Jay-Z: ‘You know who I feel sorry for jayz! Today was Suppose to be HIS special Father’s Day… Beyonce better put her family in their place before it costs her personal happiness [sic].’
According to TMZ, the couple are still awaiting their doctors’ permission to bring the twins home.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
See: Is This What Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Twins Will Look Like?
A source says that the experts did not ‘feel comfortable’ releasing the superstars’ children yet, but they are expected to be fine.
Another source opened up to People magazine, saying: ‘Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.’
Congratulations to Beyoncé’, Jay-Z and the whole family on the arrival of the twins!
By Emily Jefferies