Beyoncé’s Father ‘Confirms’ The Twins’ Birth… But Fans Aren’t Happy

Mathew Knowles could be in a bit of trouble, here...

Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles released the news on Sunday (18 June) that Bey and Jay Z’s twins were born over the weekend.

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, Mr Knowles shared a picture announcing: ‘Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad,’ along with the caption: ‘They’re here!’

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Despite the happy news, Beyoncé’s fierce fan base has slammed her father for announcing the news before her and Jay.

‘I love that she’s having the twins I’m so happy for you but just a questiom that’s none my business why didn’t u let bey announce it… The beyhives gonna go crazy and bey gonna be stressed and she just had 2 babies [sic],’ one follower commented, and they certainly weren’t wrong…

Another wrote: ‘Beyoncé’s twins are still in the womb until she announces that they free bye [sic],’ while one seemed concerned: ‘I really hope you had beyonces permission to announce this because otherwise you are so far out of line. It’s beyonces news and if she felt ready to announce the birth she would have done it by now [sic].’

Uh-oh…

Some seemed worried about Jay-Z: ‘You know who I feel sorry for jayz! Today was Suppose to be HIS special Father’s Day… Beyonce better put her family in their place before it costs her personal happiness [sic].’

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

According to TMZ, the couple are still awaiting their doctors’ permission to bring the twins home.

A source says that the experts did not ‘feel comfortable’ releasing the superstars’ children yet, but they are expected to be fine.

Another source opened up to People magazine, saying: ‘Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.’

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Congratulations to Beyoncé’, Jay-Z and the whole family on the arrival of the twins!

By Emily Jefferies