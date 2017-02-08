Pregnant Beyonce Set To ‘Slow Down’ Her Grammys Performance

Queen Bey is said to be taking it ‘easier than normal’ now that she’s carrying TWINS...

When it comes to her performances, we’re used to seeing Beyoncé pounding the stage and giving the audience nothing but energy and fireworks.

But that all looks set to change at the Grammys, now that she’s revealed she’s pregnant with TWINS.

While she hasn’t let her happy news and blossoming baby bump stop her from hitting the stage on Sunday, the Formation singer is said to have decided on a dramatically slower pace than usual.

According to TMZ, the singer is ‘heavily’ pregnant and will be ‘taking it easier than normal’ when it comes to her highly anticipated performance.

This, by the way, will mark her first show (and baby bump sighting) since she confirmed her news – yay!

Ever the perfectionist, it’s been reported that Beyoncé is still in rehearsals with her routine changing constantly, and nothing will be set in stone until the night.

But still wanting to give her fans a memorable show, it’s reported that there will be some extra special guests sharing the stage – as well as a digital screen to help with the performance.

Whatever she does, we’re sure it’ll be spectacular.

Beyoncé revealed her and hubby Jay-Z’s news last Wednesday, with an EPIC pregnancy photo shoot.

The mother-of-one – who also has daughter Blue Ivy – shared a snap of her growing tum, captioning it: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

‘We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

Whatever happens on Sunday, we’re sure the organisers of Coachella (which she’s headlining in April) will be watching very closely…

By Jenni McKnight