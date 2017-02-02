After THAT Lemonade Dramz, Rita Ora Reacts To Beyonce’s Pregnancy

The 26-year-old singer sends her congratulations on Instagram...

AHHHH! Beyoncé is PREGNANT.

Yep. Queen Bey announced that she’s expecting yesterday. And her daughter Blue Ivy won’t just be getting one little brother or sister… because she’s having TWINS!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The 35-year-old singer revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of herself cradling her blossoming bump.

She’d captioned the image: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

Of course, Bey and her husband Jay-Z were immediately inundated with congratulatory messages.

Comments from fans included: ‘Congrats to you and Jay Queen Bey! I love you so so much and these are two lucky babies to have you as their momma 😘,’ and: ‘Congratulations Beyoncé & Jay z, you guys deserve nothing but the best, God bless ❤.’

We mean, the world needed some good news, didn’t it?

Celebrities have also been sending their best wishes – but one VIP post received a little more attention than others.

Rita Ora shared Beyoncé’s photo, writing alongside it: ‘YAY!!!!!! Congratulations 🐝!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃sooooo beautiful!!!!’

But if you cast your minds back to last April, you’ll remember that the 26-year-old got caught up in THAT Lemonade drama.

YAY!!!!!! Congratulations 🐝!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃sooooo beautiful!!!! A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST

The release of Bey’s Lemonade album sparked a whole load of speculation around the meaning behind the infamous lyric ‘You better call Becky with the good hair’, apparently referring to a woman who hooked up with Jay-Z.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Rita posted a photo of herself on Snapchat wearing a bra with a lemon print from her clothing line, and sported a ‘Not Becky’ hair pin at a showbiz bash in New York, with many fans postulating that she was behind the affair.

But after a few months under the radar, Rita finally hit back at the rumours, calling the whole thing ‘rude and disrespectful’.

We’re just glad to see that after all the speculation, Rita and Beyoncé seem to be on good terms. HUGE congratulations, Bey!