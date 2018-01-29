Why Everyone Is Talking About What Beyoncé And Rihanna Did At The Grammys

The Grammy Awards wouldn’t be the same without two of music’s biggest names, would it?

Of course, Beyoncé and Rihanna have always done it for the girls. And we’d be lying if we said that we weren’t waiting to see what they were each going to bring to the Grammys red carpet.

But we were ever so slightly disappointed, as neither one of them walked for the cameras.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Neither of them went unnoticed. Rihanna knocked it out of the park with a show-stopping performance, and also scooped a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance alongside Kendrick Lamar.

Queen B did her fair share of attention-grabbing too, taking a front row seat alongside her husband Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy.

So, why didn’t they walk the carpet alongside the rest of the guests?

There doesn’t seem to be a concrete reason, but fans didn’t waste much time in taking to Twitter to speculate.

‘Rihanna didn’t go to the red carpet but won the red carpet…’ one fan wrote.

Another added: ‘WHERE IS BEYONCE AND RIHANNA TO SAVE THIS RED CARPET #GRAMMYs’ [sic].

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In fact, Rihanna was slaying backstage while the red carpet was still going on, taking to Instagram to share a sassy snap with fans.

Yup. FIRE.

We might have missed them on the carpet, but they definitely stole the show.