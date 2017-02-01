Beyoncé Has Announced Some Exciting Baby News On Instagram

Yes, Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are expecting twins...

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Beyoncé has announced that she’s pregnant.

In an Instagram post shared to her official account on Wednesday evening, the 35-year-old has revealed to fans that she’s expecting not one, but TWO new additions to her family.

Aw, totally adorable.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Of course, it didn’t take long for Bey’s fans to swarm onto her social media accounts to offer their heartfelt wishes.

The power couple – who wed in 2008 – already share 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Congrats, guys!