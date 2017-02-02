Fans Have Some Interesting Theories About Beyonce’s Pregnancy Photo

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

We think it’s going to take us a very long time to get over the excitement of Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement.

Queen Bey announced that she’s expecting yesterday… and her daughter Blue Ivy won’t just be getting one little brother or sister. Because she’s having TWINS!

The 35-year-old singer revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of herself cradling her blossoming bump.

She’d captioned the image: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

We’ve gotta say, it was an interesting choice of photo. Of course, Bey looked utterly stunning in her blue silky briefs and maroon tulle Agent Provocateur bra.

But the green-tinted veil and floral arrangement behind her were an interesting choice. So what does it all mean?

Well, fans have their theories. They reckon that her decision to rock mismatched lingerie could symbolise that she’s having a girl and a boy. Ooh.

One Tweeted: ‘I’m already predicting Beyoncé is having a boy and a girl because her blue underwear and the pink bow on her maroon bra. u heard it here 1st [sic].’

According to The Guardian, the bright blue background and the halo-shaped floral wreath draws comparisons with the Virgin Mary.

Not only that, but her veil is light green, a colour that represents fertility, growth and harmony.

And as for the fact that Bey’s wedding ring is nowhere to be seen? Well, that could mean nothing at all. As one member of the Beyhive points out: ‘Beyoncé rarely wears her wedding ring anyway.’

Ahhh. Whatever the case, CONGRATULATIONS BEY!