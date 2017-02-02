Beyoncé Unveils Her Full Pregnancy Photoshoot

If you thought the Instagram announcement picture was a lot, just wait until you see the rest of Beyoncé's baby bump photos

Just when you thought life had peaked with Beyoncé and her baby bump amongst the flowers, she’s gone and shared a full, very naked pregnancy photoshoot on her official website. What a time to be alive.

Managing to find the perfect balance between unbelievably extra and totally stunning, Bey‘s full shoot sees her sitting on top of a flower-covered car, floating around underwater and posing pretty much entirely naked to show off her bump in all its glory. And yep, it’s amazing.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The original photo, which saw Beyoncé do a Beyoncé and drop something major completely out of the blue, featured Queen Bey crouching amongst a backdrop of flowers, with a veil draped over her face and wearing mismatched pink and blue underwear.

To 93 million Instagram followers, she revealed: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

Thought the first pic had given you enough heart palpitations for this week? Just wait until you see the rest…

1. Here she is, wearing nothing but a pair of painted tights to channel The Birth of Venus. Cool

2. Sitting on top of a car. Sure

3. Chilling upside down underwater in some floaty sheets

4. A cameo appearance from Blue Ivy, probably wondering why her mum can’t just post a Facebook status like other pregnant women do

5. Looking unbelievably amazing in some different underwear

6. Working extreme blusher and matching lipstick

7. Is a Beyoncé cover of Part Of Your World coming soon to match these mermaid pics? Hope so

8. Three Beyoncés. Is this the new Destiny’s Child album cover?

9. Here’s an alternative angle of the original Instagram

10. ‘Honestly mum, like, this is a lot even for you.’

12. Underwater again. Why not

13. That awkward moment when you realise you’ve just caused a worldwide meltdown and start to wonder whether you should have gone for a slightly more chill pregnancy announcement

14. Here she is looking amazing underwater again. Casual

An ‘IT’S A GIRL!’ banner and pink cupcakes just aren’t gonna cut it anymore, ladies.

By Lucy Wood