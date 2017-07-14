Beyoncé Releases First Photo Of Newborn Twins And Fans Can’t Handle It

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

We repeat, this is not a drill.

Beyoncé has just kicked our weekend off to the BEST start, as she has just released the first picture of her adorable newborn twins.

EEK.

The stunning snap posted on Instagram shows the singer looking more radiant than ever, cradling two beautiful babies in her arms… And we can’t handle it.

‘Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,’ she captioned the post, confirming the two gorgeous names.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Fans have immediately shown their support by sharing the love on her post.

‘I’m so happy. Ur the best model and ur twins are so amazing congratulations. ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍,’ commented one follower, and another agreed: ‘So happy for you all! Thank you for the beautiful pic💕😍❤️’.

Others sent their best wishes: ‘Congratulations @beyonce Beautiful babies. God bless you and your family’ and ‘Omg my love!!! Congratulations! I’m so happy for you! Lovely picture … happy holidays 💞💞💞💞💞’.

In just a few hours, the breathtaking snap has racked up over three million likes and thousands of comments.

And it’s not just Instagram that’s gone in to complete meltdown over the introduction of Sir Carter and Rumi, but Beyonce has almost broken Twitter too.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

‘Bey should’ve gave a warning!! I was NOT prepared for this tonight! # beyonce # beyoncetwins # cartertwins,’ shared a fan.

Another declared: ‘WE GONE CELEBRATE BEYONCÉ AND HER TWINS ALL DAY AND ALL WEEKEND! IF YOU DONT LIKE IT THEN DONT GET ON SOCIAL MEDIA’ [sic].

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Congratulations to both Beyoncé and Jay Z!

By Emily Jefferies