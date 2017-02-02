Beyoncé’s Mum Tina Knowles Has Broken Her Silence On Her Pregnancy News
The 63-year-old has shared a moving post for her daughter on Instagram...
Beyoncé’s mum has spoken out about her pregnancy news. And it’s just taking the whole thing to new levels of ADORABLE.
After the surprise news broke, Tina Knowles, 63, didn’t take long to share her daughter’s pregnancy photo on her own Instagram account. And from what she’s written to accompany it, we have a feeling that she’s been bursting to spill the beans for quite a while.
Alongside the beautiful photograph of a blossoming Bey, Tina wrote: ‘Wow, I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy. Twin blessings. Thank you for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them so much.’
Her followers were quick to share their excitement, with reactions including: ‘Wow! Am sooo exited for y’all family. God Bless….’ and ‘I’m so excited Mama Tina❤️You have beautiful daughter’.
Another wrote: ‘You are going to be a brilliant Glamma to those twins, Tina!’
Yup. So much happiness. There were a whole load of heart emojis being thrown about too.
Beyoncé first revealed that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins on 1 February 2017.
She made the announcement along with this statement: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.
‘We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes – The Carters’.
One thing’s for sure, we can’t wait to see Bey’s maternity style over the coming months…