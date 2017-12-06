Apparently Beyoncé ‘Struggled To Forgive’ Jay-Z After Their Marriage Problems

Following the rapper's candid interview, an insider has reportedly given an insight into how Beyoncé felt at the time...

By Jeff Nelson

From the editors of PEOPLE

It’s clear that they went through a bit of a tough time in the past, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still Crazy in Love.

So how did they mend their marriage and stay a strong family unit?

‘It was very rough for them to stay married,’ an insider told PEOPLE. ‘It took Beyoncé a long time to trust again. She was struggling to move on and forgive. But keeping her family together was very important.’

Indeed, a focus on parenting may have been the music power couple’s saving grace.

‘If it’s wasn’t for Blue Ivy, they might not be together,’ added the insider of the couple. ‘It took them years to get to the point where they are now.’

Today, Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, ‘are very proud that they overcame huge marital issues and happy they were able to move on as a family,’ said the insider.

In a recent interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the rap legend spoke of their previous marriage troubles. He said: ‘You know, most people walk away…

‘Divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself.’

The couple, who married in 2008, welcomed the youngest additions to their family earlier this year.