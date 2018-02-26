Are Beyoncé And Jay Z About To Announce Some Really Exciting News…?

Fans think they've worked something out...

By Andrew Trendell

From the editors of NME

Fans are currently speculating around rumours that Beyoncé and Jay Z may be about to announce joint UK tour together.

The couple’s last major live appearance together in Europe was when their On The Run Tour called into Paris for two huge shows in 2014. Now, it looks like Bey and Jay may finally be bringing it to UK shores.

Fresh speculation around a joint UK tour arose in the last week, after eagle-eyed fans claim to have spotted a new landing page for ‘Beyoncé and Jay Z tickets’ on Ticketmaster’s UK site. The page was deleted shortly after, but not before screengrabs were shared across social media.

This would come after the huge success of their most recent albums Lemonade and 4:44 – both of which famously had tracks that discussed Jay Z’s reported infidelity.

Last summer, it was reported that Beyonce was working on ‘new music and a surprise tour’.

‘Beyoncé is already hard at work, having the twins has inspired her,’ a source alleged. ‘She has been recording new material and is planning a surprise tour for her fans too – expect an announcement soon. She is more determined than ever and feels inspired by having her babies recently.’

The unnamed source added: ‘Beyoncé has hired nannies to help with the twins and she’s been writing and recording new material while working hard to get back in shape. There is no way she is going to step away for a few years to raise her kids, that is not on her agenda at the moment, she’s raring to go again.’

Beyoncé released her last album, Lemonade, in April 2016. Her next major live date is headlining Coachella 2018 in April.

Here’s hoping this rumour is true…